A firearms officer will be barred from working anywhere in the UK after he sent racist and homophobic messages to colleagues and drank while on duty

Daniel Johnson, 44, who worked for Merseyside Police, was also found to have stolen police property and held a birthday party during the Covid lockdown.

A misconduct hearing heard an investigation, by the force’s Professional Standards Department, found Johnson had sent the homophobic messages about two senior officers to a colleague, before then sending a racist image.

He also drank wine and beer while on duty, deeming him unfit to execute his duties and responsibilities, the panel was told.

He also stole saw blades and a ripsaw from police stations across the area.

In total Johnson was found to have committed four acts of gross misconduct with regards to two thefts and sending homophobic and racist texts.

He was also found guilty of two acts of misconduct after drinking while on-call and breaking Covid-19 restrictions.

Following the five-day hearing Johnson was dismissed without notice on 17 May, and will be added to the College of Policing Barred List for a minimum of five years.

Detective Chief Superintendent Cheryl Rhodes, head of Merseyside Police’s Professional Standards, said: “We always demand the highest possible standards from all our officers and staff, both on and off duty.

"We work proactively to root out and investigate those officers and staff whose behaviour falls short of the very high standards the public of Merseyside expect and deserve.

“Daniel Johnson fell far short of that, and we welcome the fact that his behaviour was identified and that he has now been removed from our ranks."

She added: “In drinking alcohol while on duty when he could have been called into action as a Firearms Officer, he compromised his ability to perform his role, and the theft of saw blades and rip saws deprived the Force of equipment that might have been used for a policing purpose.

“And by sending homophobic messages about two senior officers to a colleague, and sending a racist image to a colleague, he displayed behaviour completely at odds with our behaviours and standards, breaching the equality and diversity policy and showing a distinct lack of respect for colleagues.

"This undermined our considerable efforts to be an inclusive force that represents all of our diverse communities.

“Con Johnson’s actions risk seriously undermining the good work of officers and staff, the overwhelming majority of whom consistently strive to protect our communities every day they turn up for work.

"It is right that Daniel Johnson is no longer a part of Merseyside Police - a service and force that is here to proudly protect and serve the people of Merseyside."