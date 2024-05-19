The streets around Liverpool's Anfield stadium have transformed into a sea of red as thousands of people turned up to catch a final glimpse of Jurgen Klopp.

Reds of all ages created a party atmosphere with flares and singing their appreciation to the departing LFC boss.

It comes after hundreds of people gathered outside the club’s hotel earlier in the hope of seeing Klopp and the team begin their journey to Anfield on the final day of the season.

Fans arrived at the Titanic Hotel on Sunday morning dressed in the club's colours.

Former Liverpool player John Aldridge is one of many among the huge crowds. He posted a video showing hundreds of people wearing red and chanting "Allez Allez Allez".

12-year-old Dáire Gorman from Ireland made headlines when he met Klopp after getting emotional at his first Liverpool game.

The youngster, who was was born without arms or femur bones in his legs, returned to Anfield on Sunday ahead of the manager’s last game.

He thanked Klopp for everything he has done, telling the club: "He's turned my life upside down for all good reasons.

"He's made memories that last a lifetime for me and other Liverpool supporters.

"What a legend he is. Jurgen Klopp you'll never walk alone."

Liverpool fans line the streets outside the team’s pre-match hotel Credit: Liverpool Echo Syndication

Klopp announced back in January that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.

During his time he has won seven trophies - including a sixth European Cup and ending a 30-year wait to win the Premier League.

It promises to be an emotional afternoon for Reds fans, after a period of Liverpool competing for the most illustrious prizes in club football.

Liverpool take on Wolves at Anfield at 4pm with the end-of-season rituals becoming extra emotional with Klopp walking down the Anfield tunnel for the final time.

It has also been confirmed that Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara will be leaving the club at the end of the season - alongside Jurgen Klopp's backroom staff.