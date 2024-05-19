Pep Guardiola has urged his Manchester City players to seize their chance to make history.

City will become the first English club to win four successive top-flight titles if they beat West Ham at the Etihad Stadium.

The reigning champions head into their final Premier League game of the season with a two-point lead over rivals Arsenal, who host 15th place Everton.

Guardiola said it was a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“I know they will be so focused," he said. "Everybody knows what we are playing for.

“It is something we will not live again, none of us, it’s impossible - the chance to win four in a row. Not for any of us, in our lives, is it going to happen again.

“You have to live it, enjoy and think what you have to do during 95, 96, 97 minutes.”

Manchester City are hoping to win the FA Cup once more against rivals United, after beating them in 2023. Credit: PA Images

Victory would not only secure Guardiola’s fourth title in a row, but his sixth in the last seven years.

He could then top it off even further by becoming the first manager to win back-to-back domestic doubles in England when they take on Manchester United in the FA Cup.

As speculation increases over his future, with the 2024/25 seasons marking the end of his current contract, Guardiola says he has no intention of quitting this summer.

“I have a contract,” he said. “I want to be here next season.”

Credit: PA Images

He insists however he is not unbeatable after a theory took hold that rival clubs would have to settle for second until he does decide to move on.

The Spaniard said: “That’s wrong. (Look at) the margins. If every season we won by 20 points I’d say yes, I’m a genius, I’m so good, but it’s not (like that).

“The Premier Leagues we won against Liverpool, they could have won. Arsenal could win (now).

“My opinion on Liverpool – nothing changes if they win or don’t win. I know just the winners are prized, they smell good, but it should not be the case.

“Before arriving here (at the last game), there’s been a lot of work behind it. Like at Liverpool and Arsenal this season, there has been a lot of work. It’s not because of what we have done in the past.

“There has been a lot of work for all departments. Otherwise you cannot be where we are.”

The Manchester City squad celebrate their 1-0 victory against Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final. Credit: PA Images

Guardiola will again put his faith in second-choice goalkeeper Stefan Ortega after number one Ederson was ruled out with the fractured eye socket suffered in the midweek win at Tottenham.

The German has come off the bench to take over from Ederson on four occasions this season and, after he made some critical saves to hold off Spurs, Guardiola has full trust.

He said: “Today, in modern football, you have to have two proper good keepers.

“Before it was clear (who) the first keeper and second keeper (were), the distance was so big.

“Of course everybody knows that Ederson is the first keeper but the distance is not big.

“Like you have four-top class central defenders, you have to have two or three very good keepers, otherwise the team cannot compete.”