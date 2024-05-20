Jurgen Klopp told Anfield to never stop believing and to welcome his successor Arne Slot like they welcomed him as “change is good”.

Speaking at a presentation on the pitch after the 2-0 victory over Wolves, the German addressed the crowd and offered a positive outlook on the future.

“You welcome the new manager like you welcomed me. You go all-in from the first day. And you keep believing and you push the team. Change is good,” said Klopp, who sang the name of Slot to the tune of one of the songs the crowd sing about him.

“No one tells you to stop believing. This club may be in the best position ever – I’ve not asked Kenny if it’s ever: we have this wonderful stadium, wonderful training centre, we have you, the superpower of world football.

“We decide if we are worried or excited. We decide if we believe. We decide if we trust or don’t trust and since today I am one of you and I keep believing in you.”

A banner in honour of Jurgen Klopp is placed on the pitch at the end of the match. Credit: PA Images

Klopp is certain he leaves the club in a good position to move forward after him and the performance against Wolves only reinforced that, even if the focus was on him for almost the entire game.

“I was a bit afraid of a breakdown – I had one or two moments during the week when it was not great and during the game the last few minutes was tricky but the genuine feeling for me today was it felt more like a start than an end,” he said later of his emotions on the day.

“I saw a wonderful team on the way. I saw a team who is ahead of schedule in their development.

“It is time for me to go. It is not burning behind me so that gives me a good feeling.”

Arne Slot will take over as manager of Liverpool. Credit: PA Images

Klopp intends to give himself a year to spend with his family before deciding on his future and insists he has had no thoughts about what he would do next, although he suggested it may not involve a return to football.

“I don’t know exactly why nobody believes I will probably not be a manager again but I understand because obviously it seems to be a drug,” he said.

“It looks like that as everybody comes back and everybody works until they are 70-something. I have always had the idea I won’t do that.

“Other people are smarter and do it in different ways, but I have to be all-in. I have to be the spark, I have to be the energiser, I have to be all these kind of things. And I am empty. That’s it.

“It’s not that I’m looking outside for the next opportunity and which clubs are available and stuff like this.

“There will be opportunities but I’m not thinking, ‘maybe in a year’s time I’ll take that’. In this moment, ‘see you later’.”

