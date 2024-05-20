Manchester City have announced an open top bus parade to celebrate winning the Premier League for an historic fourth time.

The parade, which will see the team travel from the National Football Museum along Deansgate in the city centre, will take place on Sunday 26 May, a week after the team's win.

But celebrations have been forced into the evening as the Great Manchester Run takes place on the same day, only finishing at 3.30pm.

The celebratory parade will begin at 7.30pm and is expected to finish around 9.00pm.

Fans will be able to get a glimpse of the team and the silverware as they make their way from the National Football Museum, through Cathedral Gardens and along the length of Deansgate, stopping at several points along the way.

It may even become a double celebration if the Sky Blues take home the FA Cup on 25 May against bitter cross-city rivals Manchester United.

Manchester City celebrated winning their historic fourth Premier League title after beating West Ham. Credit: PA Images

City's 3-1 win over West Ham at the Etihad Stadium meant they became the first male English team since the Premier League began in 1888 to win four-successive top-flight titles.

The victory is not only the fourth title in a row for manager Pep Guardiola, but his sixth in the past seven years.

He could also become the first manager to win back-to-back domestic doubles in England when they take on United in the FA Cup.

Those attending the parade are reminded the city is expected to be busy with tens of thousands of runners and spectators taking to the streets for the Great Manchester Run.

The parade has been pushed back into the evening to allow enough time for Deansgate, where the race ends, to be reset at 3:30 pm, Manchester City Council said.

There will also be a number of road closures in place to facilitate both the run and parade, with the use of public transport strongly recommended.

(L-R) Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Manager Pep Guardiola, CEO Ferran Soriano, and Director of Football, Txiki Begiristain. Credit: PA Images

Councillor Bev Craig, Leader of Manchester City Council, said: "Congratulations to Manchester City.

"Being crowned premier league champions once again and for an astonishing fourth year in a row is an incredible achievement by the club and its players, showing once again that Manchester's world class sporting credentials really are second to none.

"We know how much this means to fans of the club young and old - not just in Manchester but around the globe - and the homecoming parade on Sunday promises to be an unmissable night to remember for fans and players alike as they celebrate this historic title win together."