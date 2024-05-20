A man has been banned from keeping animals for 10 years after eight dogs were found in inhumane conditions with cuts and scars to their faces.

Reece Robertson pleaded guilty to four offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

He given the ban, along with a 12 month community order, requiring him to complete 200 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay costs of £500.

The court was told RSPCA officers and police found eight dogs at Robertson's home in Millom, Cumbria and at a nearby allotment, several of the dogs were suffering from untreated wounds.

The kennels were found to be small and dirty Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA Chief Inspector Ian Muttit said three adult dogs and a puppy were kept in very poor conditions in kennels located in Robertson's back garden.

The dogs included a bull lurcher called Barn, a female bull lurcher called Bella, Patterdale terrier called Punch and a lurcher puppy.

Chief Inspector Muttit said: “Each kennel was small and the run areas had large amounts of faeces built up inside, while the sleeping areas for each were extremely basic and looked inadequate in terms of shelter or bedding.”

RSPCA officers found five more dogs in five separate kennels, including a female lurcher who had lost part of her nose and had scars across her face. Also suffering with facial cuts and scars were a Patterdale terrier, a female lurcher and two male lurchers.

Robertson indicated he had not attended the allotment for two to three days and no arrangements were made for anyone to attend to the dogs. All eight dogs were seized and taken to the care of the RSPCA.

Robertson, of Cook Road in Millom, said none of the dogs were under a vet.

In mitigation, the court heard Robertson had learning difficulties and was “regarded as a soft touch for animals in the area”.

It is thought people gave him dogs when they couldn't care for it, but it proved too much for him both financially and intellectually and he had tried to administer “self-treatment”.

The dogs have since made good recovery in RSPCA and have been rehomed.