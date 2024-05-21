Play Brightcove video

Water safety campaigner Beckie Ramsay says she is "elated" after the introduction of water safety on the national curriculum and said the lessons should "help prevent future tragedies".

Her son Dylan, 13, a fit and strong swimmer, died within three minutes of entering water at Hilltop Quarry in Whittle-le-Woods, close to his home in Chorley.

He had gone to cool down, but drowned after suffering cold water shock.

Ever since his death, 13-years-ago, Beckie has campaigned for lessons in schools, which would include water safety skills in the pool, as well as learning about cold water shock and rip tides.

Following her son's death, Ms Ramsay, who is from Lancashire, became a water safety advocate and visits schools to educate children.

Dylan's mum Beckie says she hopes he would be proud of her Credit: Family photo

Water safety was officially added to the national school curriculum last week after she campaigned for the change for 13 years.

Last July the government set out its 'School sport and activity action plan' which featured a section on swimming and water safety being included in the primary PE national curriculum.

It praised the "important contribution" made by campaigners including Beckie for raising awareness and providing opportunities to teach pupils the "vital life skill".

Reacting to the announcement Beckie said: "I’m absolutely elated. I don’t think I ever believed this day would ever truly come.

"I’m going nowhere, I’m going to continue doing what I’m doing but also broaden my horizons. Look at water safety equipment and continue to lobby parliament. This is just the start."

Dylan died in 2011 but his mum Beckie has not stopped campaigning to get water safety on the school curriculum.

On average, 400 people drown in the UK each year and another 200 people take their own lives in water, according to the National Water Safety Forum.

Beckie said: "If Dylan could drown, he was 13 he was fit he was healthy, he was a good swimmer, if this could happen to Dylan this could happen to anyone. I couldn’t sit back and do nothing.

"I’d be happy with a one hour lesson once a year to start off with."

Beckie spends time traveling the country to deliver her message about Dylan to schools, colleges, emergency services and workplaces.

She has set up a charity in Dylan's name to raise awareness, and had said she would not stop doing what she does until the government took action.