More than £12,000 has been raised as part of the campaign to build a statue of the 'uncrowned champion" and Manchester boxing legend Len Johnson.

The second Len Johnson fundraiser football match took place at FC United of Manchester with a host of celebrities and influencers playing for the Len Johnson Trophy. It was attended by 1,600 people and raised £12,506.

Len Johnson Credit: Family photo

The Len Johnson All Stars won on penalties and the trophy was lifted by Len Johnson’s granddaughter Renêe Moores.

Celebrities playing included former footballers Ashley Williams and Joleon Lescott and featured well known personalities Angry Ginge, Tom Malone Jr, Javeno Mclean, Lady Ice and rapper Avelino as well as stars from Coronation Street.

Popular internet personality Angry Ginge was a hit with the fans Credit: ITV News

Tom Malone Jr said before the game: “I grew up boxing and as a kid boxing from Manchester, Len Johnson should have been one of the first names I learnt about.

"And just purely because of the colour of his skin he wasn’t allowed to fight for championships.

"To have him memorialised as a statue is something that kids in the future can then learn from.” Former Man City and Everton defender Joleon Lescott laced up his boots to show support.

“I’ve lived in Manchester a long period of time now so I know how close the community is- regardless of red or blue it’s about supporting the individuals that come from the city and they’re doing that well," he said.

Darts sensation Luke Littler arrived to show his support Credit: ITV News

The campaign, headed up by activist and actor Lamin Touray, has been going since 2019 and has been backed by the boxing world including stars such as Tasha Jonas, Amir Khan and Anthony Crolla.

It aims to recognise the achievements of the boxer from Clayton. Len chalked up almost 100 wins in his career, defeating some of the best fighters of the time.

Len Johnson fighting Jack Hood in 1928 Credit: PA images

Despite this, the British Boxing Board of Control barred him from ever fighting for a title because he didn’t have two white parents. As well as his boxing achievements he was also a political activist, joining the Communist Party of Great Britain and stood for election in the Moss Side East Ward.

Organiser Lamin Touray says it's just the start: “The energy and community spirit on the day was phenomenal to see so many young people out enjoying themselves.

"We have a long way to go.

"This is what true Anti Racism looks like and I think Len Johnson would have been proud to have looked around that crowd and see people from all different backgrounds coming together for an amazing day of sport and entertainment in a stadium a few miles away from where he was born.”

The maquette of Len Johnson organisers hope to turn into a real statue. Credit: ITV News

Recently a maquette was revealed of Len and presented to his family who still live in the region.

He died in Oldham in 1974, becoming affectionately known as ‘The Uncrowned Champion.’