A man has been taken to hospital after a "violent and terrifying attack" by two men with a machete.Emergency services were called to Brownlow Hill in the heart of Liverpool's student quarter just after 3pm on Monday 20 May, after reports of a stabbing and attempted robbery.

The victim - a man in his mid-20s, according to witnesses - was reportedly riding a mountain bike in the area when he was attacked by two men on an electric motorbike wielding a machete. The men allegedly attempted to steal his bike.

The men then rode towards Grove Street and were last seen on Mason Street. The man was taken to hospital with several stab wounds, which are currently being assessed.An investigation is underway in the area whilst officers conduct CCTV, door to door enquiries and forensic examinations.

Emergency services were called to Brownlow Hill. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Chief Inspector Gillian Kearns of Merseyside Police said: "We are in the early stages of investigating what was a violent and terrifying attack on a young man who was assaulted and left with serious injuries after two offenders attempted to steal his bike.

"If you were on Brownlow Hill or Duckinfield Street and saw the attack or these two suspects riding an electric motorbike this afternoon please contact us.

"Similarly, if you saw the offenders on Grove Street or Mason Street please contact us immediately so we can find those responsible.

"Last week our officers continued their work to tackle knife crime using enforcement, prevention and education through Sceptre, the national knife crime awareness campaign.

"Merseyside Police is committed to preventing serious violence to reduce the devastating impact it has on individuals, families, and the wider community.

"Uniformed officers are regularly deployed across Merseyside to deter offenders and provide reassurance to the local community, with a focus in hotspot areas where crime is most likely to happen. More than 3,000 hours of targeted uniformed foot patrols have helped drive down serious violence in the last year.

"Information from our community is also vital if we are to stop such violent crimes that causes fear in our communities."

