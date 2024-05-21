A dad has denied unlawfully killing his three-year-old son in a tractor incident.

Albie Speakman died after being run over by a small tractor on farmland off Bentley Hall Road in Tottington, near Bury, on 16 July 2022.

He died before he could be taken to hospital.

His dad, Neil Speakman, 38, was charged with gross negligence manslaughter, and pleaded not guilty when he appeared at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on 21 May.

Speakman, of Bentley Hall Road, also denied that on 16 July, as a self-employed person he failed to ensure, so far as was reasonably practicable, the health and safety of Albie.

Speakman will face trial on 14 January 2025.

He was bailed to attend a further case management hearing on 2 December.

In a statement issued at the time of his death, Albie’s mother, Leah, said: “Albie was an incredibly loving, affectionate and caring boy who just wanted everyone to be happy.

“He was so sensitive and wanted everyone to be OK, especially the people that he loved.”