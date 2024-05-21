England goalkeeper Mary Earps is still to decide if she will stay at Manchester United once her contract runs out.

The 31-year-old has previously been rumoured to be in talks to leave the FA Cup winners when her contract ends in summer 2024.

Speaking at a grassroots coaching event in Manchester, Earps said: “The conversations are ongoing, so we’ll see how it pans out in the next couple of weeks.

"I don’t want to make an emotional decision.”

United manager Marc Skinner has expressed hope Earps, a member of England’s victorious Euro 2022 side and a World Cup finalist, will opt to stay but the player herself has given no indication what her plans are.

Mary Earps has been at Manchester United since 2019. Credit: PA

In what could be her final season at the club, Earps helped United's women's team earn their first trophy since 2018 on 12 May 2024, when a 4-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur saw her squad win the FA Cup.

She said: “It was massive for the club, massive for the girls, and I think we really deserved it.

“The cup run that we had – you could see how much it meant to everyone and the way we came together was probably against all odds, really, with how the league season went.

“I was really proud to bring that trophy back to Manchester and win my first silverware with the club. I’m trying not to let it be overshadowed by other results but that moment, for sure, was special.”

Earps will soon switch focus back to the international game with England facing back-to-back home and away European qualifiers against France at the end of this month and early next.

She said: “They’re really, really important and we’ll be taking them seriously, as we always do. We’ll be looking to prepare in the best possible way to hopefully get some positive results.

“I’m really looking forward to it. Obviously, playing for your country is an unbelievable feeling, an incredible privilege.

“Every time I meet up with the girls, I’m over the moon, really, to play with the best players in the country.”

