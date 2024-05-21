A woman who worked at a nursery where a nine-month-old baby was killed has been charged with child neglect.

Rebecca Gregory, 25, is alleged to have carried out the offences at Tiny Toes Nursery in Cheadle Hulme, Stockport from April 2022.

Gregory, of Pearl Street, Stockport, has been charged with four counts of child neglect and will appear in court in August.

Greater Manchester Police said the charges did not relate to the death of Genevieve Meehan.

Kate Roughley was found guilty of Genevieve’s manslaughter on 20 May.