Under 18s on the Isle of Man will be banned from buying vape products - with children no longer able to even see them for sale, after new laws gained Royal Assent.

The ban comes into force on from Monday 27 May, as part of the Island's Vaping Products Act 2024, which also limits advertising of the products from 1 September.

The effect of the law is that for retailers accessible to those under the age of 18, vaping products will no longer be permitted to be on open display.

Minister for the Cabinet Office, Kate Lord-Brennan MHK, who promoted the Bill, said: "The new Act will finally align us with the UK's age controls on the sale of vaping products, and it will surpass UK legislation by introducing new point of sale restrictions, meaning that the display and marketing of vapes will be restricted in retailers accessible to children and young people.

"This is an important move for the current and future health of young people."

Anyone who sells vaping products to a person under the age of 18 could face a fine of £5,000, the government added.

It wants retailers to start using the Challenge 25 system for all sales of vapes - mirroring sales of alcohol and tobacco.

The Bill was introduced following a study in the UK which suggested that vaping in young people is growing, with 15.8% of 11–17-year-olds having tried vaping in 2022, a significant increase compared to 3.8% in 2013.

The IOM Government said that while there is no specific data for the island, there has been an increase reported locally of issues in schools and instances of petty theft from shops, which "suggest a rise in the use of vaping products among young people" in the Island.

A Government statement added: "Further engagement with teenagers in the Isle of Man shows that we have a high prevalence of young people who vape.

"This means they are currently experiencing the effects of nicotine addiction and we do not know the long-term effects of vaping on their developing bodies."

