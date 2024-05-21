England manager Gareth Southgate has left Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson out of his provisional Euro 2024 squad.

The national team boss named his 33-strong training squad, which has to be cut to a maximum of 26 players by 7 June.

With 26 days to go until their opener against Serbia, Rashford - who has been to the last four major tournaments - and vice-captain Henderson - a veteran of six tournaments - are the most high-profile omissions.

Rashford has struggled for form at Manchester United this season, with Henderson joining Ajax in January having made a controversial move to Saudi side Al-Ettifaq in summer 2023.

Elsewhere Raheem Sterling’s absence from the long list is less surprising, with Chelsea team-mates Ben Chilwell, Reece James and Levi Colwill also omitted.

Luke Shaw has been included despite being laid low since February, with Harry Kane, Harry Maguire, Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka also selected despite recent injury concerns.

Gareth Southgate left the Manchester United and former Liverpool players out of his provisional squad. Credit: PA Images

The training group includes a number of uncapped players. Liverpool youngsters Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah have been included for the first time, while there is a first call-up for Adam Wharton.

The Crystal Palace midfielder is joined in the squad by team-mates Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi and Dean Henderson.

Uncapped Jarrad Branthwaite and James Trafford have both been included after taking part in the senior camp for the first time in March.

Kobbie Mainoo, 19, is the youngest member of the squad having impressed on his maiden call-up in March. Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins have both been included on the long list.