Police have issued a picture of two people they want to speak to after customers allegedly failed to pay a bill of almost £100.

The patrons racked up a £98.35 bill at the Franco Manca restaurant in Didsbury, South Manchester before then allegedly leaving without paying.

The incident took place between around 3.07pm and 4.20pm on 17 May.

Officers want to speak to the male and female captured in the image and has asked anyone who recognises them, or who has any information, to get in touch.

Call 101 quoting Log CRI/06A3/0010083/24 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.