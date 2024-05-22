Three men who ran an unauthorised waste site on their farm have been sentenced after they illegally dumped more than 40 tonnes worth of rubbish outside a council.

Paul Bell, 58, of Rochdale Road, Bacup pleaded guilty to failing to apply for a permit, as required by law, and failing to comply with an enforcement notice.

Paul Harrison, of Rochdale Road, Bacup, and father of Benjamin Harrison, pleaded guilty to the same charges.

The 51-year-old was also found guilty of the fly-tipping of 40 tonnes of waste outside the Rossendale Borough Council offices at Futures Park, Bacup.Paul Bell, from Stockport, the driver of the wagon responsible for the 40 tonne fly-tip also pleaded guilty to the fly-tipping charge. Benjamin Harrison received an eight-month custodial sentence suspended for 18 months.

The lorry, which was owned by Paul Harrison, had already been flagged by Environment Agency, with officers, and Lancashire Police, which began in 2021 - a year before the incident.

The three men also dumped 30 tonnes outside of Rossendale Council offices. Credit: LancsLive

The investigation also established thousands of tonnes of waste was brought onto the site at The Farm, Rochdale Road at Bacup and tipped illegally, including significant quantities of household waste and contaminated excavation waste.

Bell, from Stockport, was found to be the driver of the wagon and pleaded guilty to failing apply for a permit to dump waste on Hey Head Farm in Bacup.

He appeared in court alongside father-and-son Paul Harrison and Benjamin Harrison.

Paul Harrison was sentenced to a total of 18 months suspended for 18 months for all offences. He was also ordered to undertake 150 hours of unpaid work.Bell received an 18-month sentence suspended for 18 months. He was also ordered to undertake 150 hours unpaid work. The court also ordered a rehabilitation activity requirement of 10 days.

Benjamin Harrison pleaded guilty to knowingly permitting activity in contravention of an environmental permit and was jailed for eight months suspended for 18 months. He was also told to complete 150 hours unpaid work.

Councillor Adrian Lythgoe, Lead Member for Environment and Corporate Services said: "The actions of these men have not only harmed our environment but have also undermined the efforts of businesses that comply with the law, and they have cost the council and residents unnecessary expense.

"The sentences support the strong stance that the Council takes on offenders who blight our communities and environment and we are pleased with the judges' decision."The trio have shown little regard for the community they live and operate in, and we are delighted that Operation Trident has brought these offenders to task."In sentencing the three men, the Judge also mentioned that the use of false registration plates in the commission of the offence was an aggravating factor. Costs were held over until a proceeds of crime hearing requested by the Environment Agency could be heard.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: "We are glad to see the outcome of this prosecution.

"We gave extensive advice and guidance but despite this, both Paul and Benjamin Harrison failed to register for the relevant permits and accepted further waste onto site.

"Illegal waste sites like this undermine legitimate businesses, undercut their prices, and blight the environment."

