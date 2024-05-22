The mother of a Manchester Arena bombing victim will complete a 200-mile walk today demanding the prime minister introduce stronger protections against terrorism in public places.

Figen Murrary has walked for more than two weeks to reach Downing Street after leaving the AO Arena on 7 May.

She is calling for action to make venues safer after her son Martyn Hett was one of 22 people killed at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.

Martyn’s Law, her campaign named in tribute to the 29-year-old, would require venues and local authorities in the UK to have training requirements and preventative plans against terror attacks.

Figen began her walk at the spot Martyn died alongside 21 others when a bomb was detonated at the Arena by Salman Abedi.

Ms Murray said her “life changed overnight” when her son was killed in the attack.

“Martyn’s death could have been avoided if there were basic security measures in place that night and that is why I have been tirelessly campaigning to ensure no parent experiences the pain and loss that I endure daily,” she said.

Ms Murray said as she set off on the walk: "I want to people to be aware that they are not safe, so it is not just the walk to London to see Rishi Sunak the Prime Minister, it is an awareness campaign.

"Before Martyn died I had no idea about security and how unsafe people are and there is no legislation to keep people safe and I need that to change."

Martyn Hett Credit: family photo

Martyn’s Law was a commitment in the Conservative Manifesto in 2019

But in July 2023 a draft of the bill was criticised over how it could impact small businesses.

Flowers laid at the Glade of Light Memorial in Manchester Credit: ITV News

Figen added: "I want to sit in front of the Prime Minister, look him in the eye and say you need to keep your promise that you gave to me in 2022, that was 18 months ago.

"He did say at the time I can't get the legislation through for the 6th anniversary but I'll do it as soon as we can and we are now nearing the 7th anniversary that's long enough and it is time to activate this legislation."

A Home Office spokesperson said: “As set out in the King’s Speech, we are committed to bringing in Martyn’s Law – legislation that will better protect the public from terror attacks, and we are grateful to Figen Murray for her tireless support of this issue.

“It is important that our new law stands the test of time and is a fitting tribute to those who have campaigned for it. That is why we have consulted on how we can protect the public without putting unnecessary burdens on smaller businesses.

“We are now in the final stages of drafting this legislation, and it will be brought in as soon as possible."