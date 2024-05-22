A nursery nurse who killed a baby girl after placing her face down and strapped to a bean bag for more than 90 minutes, has been jailed for 14 years.

Kate Roughley, 37, tightly swaddled nine-month-old Genevieve Meehan before further restraining her with a harness and inappropriately covering her with a blanket.

She then failed to conduct adequate checks on the distressed infant, who made a "desperate fight for survival" and ignored her crying, thrashing and writhing.

Genevieve, known as Gigi, was discovered unresponsive and blue at the Tiny Toes Nursery, in Cheadle Hulme, Stockport, on the afternoon of 9 May 2022, and died later in hospital.

Roughley was unanimously found guilty of manslaughter by ill-treatment, on 20 May, after a jury heard she had had ‘taken against’ Genevieve for occupying too much of her time.

The prosecution told Manchester Crown Court Roughley, of Heaton Norris, Stockport, had shown ‘hostility’ towards the baby, calling her a 'whinger' and a 'diva'.

Sentencing her to 14 years behind bars, Mrs Justice Ellenbogen said CCTV showed "at best, you considered Genevieve to be a nuisance and displayed apathy towards her".

She continued: "You berated her for only sleeping for 20 minutes having called her vile.

"She was placed on a beanbag... notwithstanding her kicking wriggling, the arching of her back and her tears you left her there.

"Her crying intensified, and acquired a grunting tone... even then you didn't approach her, pick her up, or show concern for her welfare.

"You left her to die.

"Your interactions palpably lacked any care, kindness or concern for her wellbeing. I accept the staff to child ratio fell below national standards.

"But that does not explain and cannot justify your own conduct.

"At your hands, her parents and grandparents have lost their sunny, funny little girl. The last photo of her shows a bright, happy baby.

"By your callous acts, you have deprived her of her future."

Kate Roughley was found guilty of the manslaughter of Genevieve Meehan. Credit: PA Images

Genevieve, the daughter of barrister John Meehan and solicitor Katie Wheeler, died from asphyxiation brought on by a combination of pathophysiological stresses created by a “very unsafe sleeping environment”.

Roughley put Genevieve in “mortal danger” as she was “banished” to the bean bag for earlier not sleeping long enough for her liking, the court heard.

Following the verdict, Genevieve’s parents said they would “never forgive the callousness” of Roughley for treating their daughter with “cruelty and contempt”.

Genevieve's father, John Meehan, reacted to the verdict outside of court.

Mr Meehan said: “She was entrusted with the care of our daughter, yet she put her own convenience and selfish interests above Genevieve’s life.

“She has shown no remorse for Genevieve’s death. Her expressions of sorrow during the trial were as insincere as they were insulting.

“For many, Genevieve is just a baby that was seen on CCTV or discussed in evidence during this trial. But to us she is our precious and wonderful daughter and she is not to be defined by the manner of her death.

“She was a person. She loved to laugh, to play with her tambourine, to eat spaghetti bolognese and spend time with her big sister.”

Opening the case, prosecutor Peter Wright KC told jurors that strapping a child to a bean bag on their front was an “obvious recipe for disaster”.

Mr Wright said Genevieve was left virtually immobilised and face down from 1:35pm to 3:12pm, and that her cries, distress and efforts to move or reposition herself were ignored.

CCTV footage from within the baby room was watched by jurors, some in tears, as Genevieve lay in a prone position for more than 90 minutes before she was discovered.

The prosecution said Roughley’s interest in Genevieve’s wellbeing during that period was “sporadic and, at best, fleeting”.

Mr Wright said the youngster’s desperate fight for survival was clear but her crying and the thrashing and writhing of her body were routinely and repeatedly ignored.

Roughley paid “lip service” to any meaningful checks and Genevieve’s wellbeing until it was too late, he said.

The deputy manager then sang to her “stop whingeing” and “Genevieve go home. Please, I’m even asking nicely. You are driving me bananas and I’m not wearing pyjamas”.

Genevieve Meehan was being cared for at the Tiny Toes nursery in Cheadle. Credit: MEN Media

Mitigating, Sarah Elliott KC said the court should consider whether Roughley was failed by senior leaders at the 'dangerously understaffed' nursery.

She said: "It is also right to say Kate Roughley's life is ruined by what she has done.

"She is devastated by her actions. She is not a monster. We accept the dreadful impact this has had and will always have on Genevieve's family.

"We submit that the court should not accept she was cold-hearted and callous. More accurately described as careless, unthinking and exasperated.

"The behaviour of a woman at the end of her tether. She undoubtedly failed Genevieve - she also failed herself."