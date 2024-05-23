Around 90,000 Football fans will heading to London on Saturday 25 May to watch Manchester United and Manchester City battle it out for the FA Cup for the second year in a row.

It will be the 193rd derby game between the red and blue footballing halves of the city, but only the second to take place in the FA Cup final.

How should fans get to Wembley?

To avoid traffic hold-ups before and after the big event, National Highways has set out a planned routes for each team's fans.

City supporters are being encouraged to use the M62 and the M1, while United fans should use the M6, M42, and M40.

Hundreds of extra coaches are being laid on to get both sets of fans to and from Wembley while many others are expected to drive or take trains.

Gary Farrell, National Highways’ senior network planner for the North West, said: “Our message to everyone driving down for the final is to plan their journeys carefully, follow our advice on routes and look out for incidents or congestion once they are on the road – heeding any advice on our electronic signs."

Manchester City are hoping to win the FA Cup once more against rivals United, after beating them in 2023. Credit: PA Images

When did each team first win the FA Cup?

Of the two teams, Manchester City was the first to take home the FA Cup trophy by beating Bolton Wanderers in 1904.

Five years later, in 1909, United took home their first FA Cup with a win against Bristol City.

Both those finals were played at Crystal Palace, as the original Wembley Stadium was not built until 1923.

Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund celebrates scoring the winning penalty during the Emirates FA Cup semi-final match against Coventry. Credit: PA IMAGES

How many times have each team won it?

A win for United would see them lift the historic trophy for a 13th time. If City triumph, it would be their 9th win.

Each is still behind Arsenal, the most successful team in FA Cup history, with 14 wins.

What would the win mean for both teams?

A win at Wembley will mean a lot to both teams. For Manchester City, they would be the first team to win the FA Cup and the Premier League two years in a row.

For United, winning the FA Cup is their last chance at qualifying for the UEFA Europa League. If they lose, it would be the first time they didn't qualify for Europe since 2015.

How can you watch the final on TV and online?

The match will be shown, live, on ITV1 from 3pm on 25 May. It will also be streamed on ITVX.