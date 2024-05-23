Fifty reasons to celebrate Preston's Caribbean Carnival

Play Brightcove video

As Preston Caribbean Carnival celebrates its fiftieth year, Ann O'Connor speaks to those who started it, and those who are keeping it going.

In a warehouse on the outskirts of Preston city centre is an old lock-up warehouse. Inside are piles and piles of carnival costumes that have made thousands happy and hold five decades of memories.

The costumes will be brought to life for the carnival Credit: ITV News

Since 1974 thousands have weaved their way through the streets on floats and on foot, wearing the eye-catching outfits that have been hand-sewn by volunteers.

Chair of the committee that organises Preston Caribbean Carnival, Tracey Harris, says: "It is very hard work, and it is difficult because we do have to raise funds to pay for some of it, which is really hard in these times".

It's all started out of people's living rooms at a time when racism was commonplace, but has become a unifying day for all communities in the Lancashire city.

Gladstone Afflick is 81 and came from Jamaica to Preston in the 1960s. Back in the 1970s he would drive some of the floats and provide security, always needed in an area where there were plenty of no-go zones for black residents.

'When I first came to Preston, there was only one pub we could go in. It was the Red Lion. If you went in many others you'd be out on your head!"

Gladstone Afflick, 81, says the carnival has helped ease the racism in Preston in the 70s and 80s

One of the ways it helped break down barriers was the amount of money it brought in to local businesses.

Petipha Prevost-Howarth volunteered right at the beginning of the first carnival, she says all colours and creeds came to it.

Play Brightcove video

Her daughter Agatha Prevost, 62, followed her mother's footsteps into the carnival, but not always willingly.

"We had no choice, if your parents were in the carnival you were too," she laughs. "It wasn't a question of 'Do you want to?' more 'You are doing it!"

Petipha (l) and her teenage daughter Agatha in the 1980s Credit: Preston Caribbean Carnival

This momentous year will also be a chance for many to remember those who've taken part in the past but are now no longer here.

Davina Allen, 55, is a member of the committee that organises the event. She says she will be representing her mother and her aunties.

"They brought the carnival to Preston and we are here to carry it on" she says.

The parade will take to the streets starting around midday on Sunday May 26th followed by a party in Moor Park. It will be a fitting fiftieth celebration.