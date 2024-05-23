The widow of George Harrison is set to unveil a blue plaque at the Beatles star's birthplace.

The plaque will be unveiled at 11am on Friday 24 May at 12 Arnold Grove in Wavertree, where George was born in 1943 and lived in until he was seven years old.

His wife Olivia Harrison, an American film producer and author, described the plaque as a "source of pride" for the Beatles star's family.

She said: "This blue plaque recognition of George’s birthplace is a source of family pride for all the Harrisons, and something that none of us, mainly George, would ever have anticipated.

“So much of who George was came from being born and spending his earliest years at 12 Arnold Grove, undeniably a part of who George was.

“He left a footprint on this world, on this country, in this city and on this street.”

In George Harrison’s memoir, I, Me, Mine, he recalled growing up in the street, which he described as “just like Coronation Street” with “no garden” and a “door straight on to the street”.

He also said: “It was OK that house, very pleasant being little and it was always sunny in summer.”

George Harrison, left, with John, Paul and Ringo in 1967. Credit: PA

Known as the “quiet” Beatle, Harrison was the youngest of four children and embraced his love of music, learning guitar at around the age of 12.

His parents were born and grew up in the Wavertree area and his mother’s parents lived in the adjacent road, Albert Grove.

The family departed the area in 1950 after they reached the top of the council housing list.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, which runs the scheme on behalf of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), said: “For many years, local residents and fans have longed for a blue plaque marking the place where George Harrison’s exceptional life story began.

“I am thrilled that we can make that a reality and we are now inviting people across England to submit their own nominations for the person they would most like to see recognised in this way.”

Known for writing hits such as Here Comes The Sun, While My Guitar Gently Weeps and Something, George Harrison's career took him across the world both as a member of the Beatles and as a solo act, but he would often return to Liverpool right up until his death in 2001.

Steve Rotheram, mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said: "He never lost his love for this city.

“He was also a deeply spiritual man who used his platform to spread a message of peace and acceptance, which are values that Scousers are renowned for.

“It is for that reason that George will always be regarded as one of Liverpool’s greatest sons and it is wonderful to see a permanent tribute to his life in the community that helped to raise him.”

Beatle John Lennon's cousin Stanley Parkes unveils a English Heritage blue plaque at his childhood home in Liverpool. Credit: PA Images

Previous plaques have been placed for Lennon at 34 Montagu Square, Marylebone, London, and 251 Menlove Avenue, Liverpool.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...