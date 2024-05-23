A man has been jailed for attacking a GP and three staff at a doctors' surgery in Manchester after being told there weren't any appointments available.

A court heard Olumuiwa Oduntan from Openshaw phoned his GP surgery on Ashton Old Road to book an appointment around 11am on Friday 17 September 2021.

He became aggressive and threatening when he was told that there weren’t any appointments available that day.

A couple of hours later, he went to the surgery and was aggressive and violent towards the staff at the front desk, who had a protective screen in front of them.

Oduntan smashed the screen with a barrier pole before climbing onto the desk and entering the reception area.

The surgery’s GP, and three female staff members tried to detain Oduntan but he attacked them with the pole causing significant head injuries.

He also strangled a member of staff.

Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester

The 61-year-old was jailed for six-and-a-half years at Minshull Street Crown Court, after pleading guilty to four assaults, including grievous and actual bodily harm as well as an affray.

DC Philippa Barker from our North Manchester CID said: “We are pleased with today’s result and hope it gives the victims, who each sustained serious injuries through unprovoked violence some peace and enables them to heal from this horrific experience.

“Violence in any form is not tolerated by GMP and we ensure that every case reported to us is thoroughly investigated.

In this case, we are grateful to the victims and their willingness to support the prosecution through to trial and subsequent conviction and sentence.”

