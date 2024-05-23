Mark Yates, who was serving a sentence Section 18 wounding, was last seen at HMP Thorn Cross. Credit: Cheshire Police

Police have made a wanted appeal after an offender escaped from prison in Cheshire.

Mark Yates was serving a sentence for causing grievous bodily harm and was last seen at HMP Thorn Cross in Warrington at around 6.30pm on Wednesday 22 May.

Yates, 43, is described as white, around 5’9” tall, of slim build with brown hair and a beard. He also has a distinctive tattoo on the left of his neck of initials 'SN'.

He was last seen wearing a grey and black Berghaus coat, a cream beanie hat, grey combat pants, and black and white On Cloud trainers.

Police said he was also carrying a black sting JD Sports bag and has links to Preston but could be further afield.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said: "Officers are currently carrying out a number of enquiries in a bid to trace Yates and they are urging anyone with information as to his whereabouts to get in touch."

Anyone who sees Yates or knows of his whereabouts, is urged not to approach him, but to call Cheshire police immediately on 999 quoting IML-1830104.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…