A new mural of Taylor Swift has been revealed in anticipation of the British leg of her Eras Tour.The Fortnight singer is bringing her globally sold-out Eras tour to Liverpool's Anfield Stadium on 13, 14 and 15 June.

The Phoenix Hotel in Kirkdale, Merseyside, has revealed the mural of Taylor wearing what appears to be the Lover outfit for the opening segment of the Eras tour.

The mural has been unveiled just weeks ahead of Taylor Swift's visit to the city. Credit: Liverpool Echo

The hotel's manager teased that they would be hosting three days of 'Taylor Swift fun' with more details to be announced.

A huge range of events, club nights and activities has been announced to mark the occasion but local businesses are also getting in on the action.Liverpool council chiefs are keen to make the most of the US star's visit and to extend a huge welcome to fans descending on the city.

As part of the build-up, a series of workshops, information stands and even a free "Tay Day" at the University of Liverpool are being put on across the city.

