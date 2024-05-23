TransPennine Express (TPE) has urged customers to not travel today, Thursday 23 May, between the North West and Scotland after weather disruption.

The rail company said the weather has caused 'significant disruption' on the West Coast Main Line with flooding on the route north of Carlisle.

The company says services between Manchester, Liverpool, Preston to Carlisle, Glasgow and Edinburgh are affected.

Darren Higgins, Commercial Director at TransPennine Express, said:

"Due to flooding on the railway line north of Carlisle, train services are significantly disrupted.

"The safety of our customers and colleagues is our priority and we are urging customers not to travel between Manchester, Liverpool, Preston to Carlisle, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

"Anyone planning on travelling by train today (Thursday 23 May) can choose to defer their travel or claim a refund."

Travel updates can be found here.