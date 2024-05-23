Which North West MPs are standing down at the General Election?

Many of the North West's most familiar faces in parliament have announced they will be standing down in July, as the country goes to the polls in the 2024 General Election.

With more than 100 MPs across the country walking away from their jobs in the House of Commons, 10 of them represent constituencies in the region.

But who are they?

Conservatives

Sir Graham Brady - Altrincham and Sale West

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the powerful 1922 Committee

Sir Graham Brady has been the Chairman of the 1922 Committee since 2010, bar a brief period in 2019.

The group is made up of the backbench Conservative MPs and wields a lot of power, particularly when it comes to choosing a new leader, and representing the wider view of the party.

He is one of the Conservative Party's most senior MPs and has announced each new leader since he became chair of the 1922 committee.

Sir Graham also presided over the no confidence votes in Boris Johnson in 2021 and set rules for the Tory party leadership to find his replacement.

He has served as an MP for 27 years.

Despite standing down, the MP has said he will campaign "locally and nationally for the return of a Conservative government".

Andy Carter - Warrington South

Andy Carter announced he'd be stepping down in May 2023. Credit: Andy Carter

Andy Carter has been the Member of Parliament for Warrington South since the General Election in 2019.

This came following a career in the media, having previously worked as managing director of one of the UK’s largest radio groups.

On 30 May 2023, he announced he would not be running in the next general election.

At the time, he said: “I have thought long and hard about this decision.

“It is a tremendous honour to be able to represent all Warrington South residents in Parliament, and I love being able to help constituents.

“However, having discussed with my family, I plan to pursue new opportunities, so now is the right time to be open with constituents and my local party.

Chris Clarkson - Heywood and Middleton

Chris Clarkson MP Credit: Twitter/@ChrisClarksonMP

Chris Clarkson, 40, won a majority of 663 in the December 2019 general election, snatching the constituency from Labour.

However, he announced in June 2023 that he would not be seeking reelection, after a Boundary Commission review proposed his area be replaced by two new seats: Heywood and Manchester Blackley.

In a statement Mr Clarkson said: "Being the Member of Parliament for Heywood and Middleton has been the honour of my life and I was humbled when people put their trust in me in December 2019.

"Following the Boundary Review's recommendation that the current Heywood and Middleton seat be replaced by a new Heywood seat and a new Manchester Blackley seat I have decided not to seek selection for either."

Kieran Mullen - Crewe and nantwich

Dr Kieran Mullen will be stepping down as the Conservative MP for Crewe and Nantwich in the next election. Credit: Kieran Mullen

Dr Kieran Mullan was another Tory MP who took his seat from Labour in the 2019 general election.

However, due to changes in his personal life and changes to his constituency, he announced in February 2024 that he would not be standing in the next election.

He said: "This has been a big decision for me to take. There has been so much I have enjoyed about being an MP.

"Two things have happened recently that have brought me to this decision after expecting I would be staying.

"Firstly, the boundary changes mean a huge difference to the seat I applied for, making it even more of a swing seat in the long term. Which comes with even more of the relentless party political campaigning.

"Secondly, changes in my personal life make the associated uncertainty that comes with that even more difficult. It isn't just me I have to think about."

Edward Timpson - Edisbury

Conservative candidate for Crewe and Nantwich, Edward Timpson and Cameron campaign in a supermarket in Crewe. Credit: Reuters

Edward Timpson won his seat in 2019 after previously serving as the MP for Crewe and Nantwich between 2008 and 2016.

On 1 February 2023, he announced he would be standing down at the next election to spend more time with his family and return to his career practicing law.

He said: "I turn 50 this year, and want to use this opportunity to both draw on my family law practice prior to my election, and my children and families legislative and law officer work in government, to return in part to legal practice, but also advocacy roles for vulnerable children and families.”

Ben Wallace - Wyre and Preston North

Former defence secretary Ben Wallace. Credit: PA

The former defence secretary announced on 15 July he would be stepping down as a member of Rishi Sunak's Government as well as as the MP for Wyre and Preston North.

Ben Wallace has held the seat since 2010, and before that acted as the MP for Lancaster and Wyre from 2005.

Announcing his resignation, he said: “I went into politics in the Scottish parliament in 1999. That’s 24 years. I’ve spent well over seven years with three phones by my bed.”

Independent

MPs Mark Menzies and William Wragg have both recently resigned the Conservative Party whip. Credit: PA Images

Mark Menzies - Fylde

The former Conservative MP resigned from the party on 17 April 2024, after it was alleged he misused campaign funds.

According to allegations published in The Times, £14,000 given by donors for use on campaign activities was transferred to Menzies' personal bank accounts and used for private medical expenses.

A further £6,500 was paid by his office manager to people Menzies met on an online dating site who, he said, had locked him into a flat, with campaign funds being used to reimburse her.

Mark Menzies denies these allegations, but since April has sat as an independent MP in the House of Commons.

On 21 April 2024, he announced that he would not stand as an MP due to "pressures on myself and my elderly mother."

He has held the seat since 2010.

William Wragg - Hazel Grove

William Wragg, also a former Conservative MP, gave up the Conservative whip to sit as an independent on 9 April 2024 after he admitted to giving politicians' phone numbers to a suspected scammer.

He had already announced he would not be seeking reelection in November 2022, after holding the seat since 1997.

He said: “I have made the decision not to stand at the next election.

“I shall continue to represent constituents to the best of my ability in the meantime and thank everyone for their wonderful support over the years.”

Labour

Margaret Greenwood - Wirral West

Former shadow work and pensions secretary Margaret Greenwood. Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

Margaret Greenwood has stood as the Labour MP for Wirral West since 2015, but on 23 May 2023 she announced she would not stand at the next election.

The former teacher also acted as the Shadow Secretary for Work and Pensions from 2018 to 2020.

She said: "After a great deal of thought, I have decided that I will not put myself forward to stand to be a Member of Parliament at the next general election.

“It has been a great honour and a privilege to serve the people of Wirral West as their Member of Parliament since May 2015. I am grateful for all the support that I have received, both from the local community and from Labour Party members."

George Howarth - Knowsley

Sir George Howarth served as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Northern Ireland from 1999 to 2001

Sir George Howarth is one of Parliament's longest serving MPs, having been first elected in 1986.

However, on 6 June 2023 the 74-year-old announced it was "the right time for a new candidate."

He said: "After over 30 years as a Knowsley MP, it is the right time for a new candidate for our party in Knowsley.

"Being the MP for the area I grew up in has been a great privilege and an enormous honour and being awarded the Freedom of the Borough is the honour I most cherish."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...