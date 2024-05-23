A prominent human rights solicitor from Northern Ireland has announced he will be backing the 'Justice for Summerland' campaign.

Darragh Mackin has written to the island's attorney general, outlining the campaign's intention to apply for a fresh inquest into the Summerland fire.

Last month, Darragh successfully overturned the verdicts of 48 people who died in the Stardust nightclub fire 43 years ago.

Following on from this success, he will now represent the Summerland families, fighting to overturn the 'death by misadventure' verdict given to all 50 who died.

What are Darragh's intentions with the Summerland campaign?

Mr Mackin has written to the Isle of Man's attorney general on behalf of the 'Justice for Summerland' campaign, informing him of their intention to apply for a fresh inquest.

He said: "Summerland families have now formally contacted the attorney general to notify him of their intention to apply for a fresh inquest.

"In an almost identical set of circumstances with the Stardust, a fresh inquest, we say, can, through the right mechanism, call witnesses, hear expert evidence, and establish the truth."

What does Darragh think about the 'death by misadventure' verdict?

Mr Mackin said his initial reaction to reading the verdict was 'utmost concerning', adding that when he looked at how the verdict was decided, he was 'exceptionally concerned'.

He has described the Summerland disaster as 'one of the greatest miscarriages of justice on these isles', adding that the verdict is 'wholly unreflective of the evidence'.

He said: "When we look at the set of facts and we look at they indeed even the inquiry report, this goes much further and beyond that of an accident - and that is why the families feel very, very strong that the verdict is indeed the wrong one."

"I think that's absolutely correct, because what we can tell now, even on any kind of cursory examination of the evidence, is that through expert evidence, much more detail could be found, and indeed the truth could be established."

What is Darragh's message to the Isle of Man Government?

Mr Mackin has called on the Isle of Man to 'take action', as the campaign moves to reopen the inquest into the Summerland fire.

He said: "The message to the Isle of Man Government is very simple: We must learn lessons from the other parts of the Isles where we've seen for example, in Hillsborough, Ballymurphy, the Stardust, we've seen on many occasions where failed investigations have been remedied through an effective investigation.

"It's simply not enough to do nothing. We must take action and the action must be a fresh investigation because that investigation in itself can bring and help these families with closure and can help give them a pathway to justice."

It comes after the Chief Minister apologised for the 'pain, harm and failings' of the disaster, during a sitting of Tynwald in July 2023.

This was followed by a national service of remembrance for the 50th anniversary in August.

How does the Summerland fire compare to Stardust fire?

Darragh Mackin was a leading voice in the campaign to overturn the verdicts of the 48 people who died in the Stardust fire in Dublin in 1981.

An initial inquiry into the Stardust tragedy found that 'arson' was the likely cause of the fire, but this was later quashed, kickstarting a campaign for justice as fresh inquests were ordered.

This led to a new inquest opening on 25 April 2023, where a jury heard how many fire exits were locked, chained or obstructed - mirroring various eyewitness accounts at Summerland.

The campaign ended with conclusive verdicts of 'unlawful killing' - successfully overturning the original inquest verdict after 40 years.

He said: "The similarities between the Summerland and the Stardust are striking.

"The reality is both have been riddled with failed investigations, in my view, and secondly, both have at their epicentre a previous finding that indeed almost puts blame on the very victims who went there.

"The verdict in the Summerland of 'misadventure' attaches with it the absence of any blame or responsibility, and indeed the absence of any culpability for any other person.

"That, many of the families believe, is an insult to them and insult to their loved ones."

