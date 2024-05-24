Professors are calling for volunteers to help them identify artifacts from across Africa, as they prepare for a special day celebrating the continent.

Manchester Museum is hosting a range of free events and exhibits on Saturday 25 May to celebrate Africa Day, and using the event to call for volunteers to help discover more about their artefacts.

The occasion marks the 61st anniversary of the African Union, and "signifies unity, pride in being African, and an opportunity to celebrate heritage."

The museum will play host to craft-sessions, live music and dancing, and talks from expert about African heritage and identity.

Dr Njabulo Chipango says the free events will help people connect to their African heritage.

Dr Njabulo Chipango the Curator of Anthropology at Manchester Museum, said: "We’re celebrating African heritage, African Diversity.

"We’re using Manchester Museum, using these objects, as a point of contacts for diasporans to understand their heritage that was looted and appropriated from them during colonisation.

Experts are also using the day to encourage those of African heritage to volunteer to help identify artifacts belonging to the museum and help discover their history.

Professor Erinma Bell said: "Here at the Manchester Museum there’s more than 15,000 artifacts from all across Africa and we need your help.

"If you’re an African in Manchester, from whatever part of Africa, we need your help relabelling these artifacts as to exactly where they’re from."

Professor Erinma Bell is calling for diasporans to help identify artefacts.

Dr Chipango added: "We know 15,000 came from different African countries; Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Zambia... However, we still have thousands that are only written ‘Africa’ and Africa is not a country, so the help we are looking for from our diasporans is to collaborate and work together."

Manchester has played an important role in Africa's history ever since it hosted the Pan African Congress in 1945, intended to address the decolonisation of Africa from Western imperial powers at Chorlton-on-Medlock Town Hall.

The congress demanded an end to colonial rule and racial discrimination as well as the recognition of human rights and equality of economic opportunity for all peoples of African heritage.

