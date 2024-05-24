Blackpool South MP makes maiden Commons speech on final sitting day

An MP hopes he will avoid being the answer to an “obscure pub quiz question” after making his maiden speech, just hours before Parliament shuts down for the General Election.

Labour’s Chris Webb has served as an MP for less than a month, after he won the Blackpool South by-election on May 2, following the resignation of Conservative MP Scott Benton.

In his first speech in the House of Commons, Mr Webb said: “When it was announced that I was the winner of the Blackpool South by-election at 5.15am on May 3, I called on the Prime Minister to hold a general election and give the rest of the country the same chance my constituents had to vote for change and elect a new Labour government.

“I would like to thank the Prime Minister for taking me up on that, although I hadn’t expected to be back on the campaign trail quite so soon.”

Mr Webb paid tribute to his wife Portia and three-month-old son Cillian, as well as his predecessor Mr Benton, Mr Benton’s staff, and former Labour MP for Blackpool South Gordon Marsden.

He said: “I’m grateful, Mr Speaker, for this opportunity to stand before you at short notice and at the last opportunity before a General Election.

“Had I not, I would have risked a lifetime of being an answer to an obscure pub quiz question.

“But I relish being back on the doorstep speaking with fellow residents.”

Mr Webb added: “I wouldn’t be here today without two teachers, who inspired and supported me as a young student with undiagnosed dyslexia.

“They helped me get to Hull University and on the road to this chamber.”

Labour candidate Chris Webb celebrates after winning the Blackpool South by-election. Credit: PA

Describing his constituency, he said: “My home town’s motto is ‘progress’ – the town that pioneered municipal streetlighting, electric tramways, modern tourism for the working classes.

“(It) has continued to forge ahead even in the deep spending cuts.

“Now with a Labour MP and hopefully under an imminent Labour government, I will fight to make sure progress is possible for everyone in Blackpool, inspiring the next generation.”

Justice minister Gareth Bacon congratulated Mr Webb for his speech, adding: “I think his efforts to try to avoid being the subject of a pub quiz – honourable though they are – may be slightly forlorn because I can’t recall too many occasions where an honourable member made their maiden speech on the same day that Parliament rose for the next election.

“So I suspect he may still be the subject of pub quizzes into the future.”

Rishi Sunak called the General Election just weeks after Mr Webb was elected to Parliament, with polls open on Thursday, July 4.

Parliament will be prorogued on Friday.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…