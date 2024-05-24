The two halves of Manchester will be split this weekend as they battle it out in the FA Cup Final, but for the side's famous fans, who will end up with the bragging rights?

Manchester City go into the final as favourites but supporter and former Boxing World Champion Ricky Hatton is still wary of taking a knockout blow.

"There's a lot of pride involved", said Hatton. "But [the derby] is good for Manchester."

"I think Man City fans, needless to say, are going to be more confident than Manchester United fans.

"That goes without saying with the form we're in and the season we've had, and no disrespect, the season Manchester United are having.

"You've just not got to get too giddy as a Manchester City fan because it is a Manchester Derby. It's a big thing."

On the red side of the city, there's a trio of United fans who are are no strangers to the double.

The newly crowned Premier League Darts Champion Luke Littler, along with fellow darts players Michael Smith and Nathan Aspinall are all Manchester United fans.

But perhaps not quite as confident.

"I'm dreading it to be honest," said Nathan Aspinall. "Its not looking good is it?

"I'd love to say I was really confident we'll get the win.

"I'd love them to win but it's going to be tough."

17-year-old Littler from Warrington still has his sights set on FA Cup glory:

Meanwhile this was Michael Bully Boy Smith's prediction for the weekend:

