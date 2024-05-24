Luke Littler’s incredible rise continued as he hit a stunning nine-dart finish on his way to becoming the Premier League champion on debut.

The 17-year-old from Warrington threw a perfect leg of darts in a thrilling final against Luke Humphries as he gained revenge for his heartbreaking defeat in the World Championship showpiece in January.

Littler became the first player to hit a nine-dart finish in the Premier League final since Phil Taylor did it twice in 2010 and that surely will not be the only time the teenager emulates ‘The Power’ over the next few years on the road to stardom.

He was in tears at the end as he became the sport’s youngest ever major champion by winning its second biggest tournament on his debut, thrilling a record 14,000 fans at London’s O2 Arena with an 11-7 victory over Humphries.

Victory for ‘The Nuke’ continues an amazing story which began when he burst on to the scene at Alexandra Palace over Christmas and he has since gone on to transcend the sport.

Twelve months ago he was sitting his GCSEs; now he is one of the most famous sports stars in the country.

“After the break I came back on and said to myself, ‘This is it, you’re on to the end’, and I had a spark of six or seven good legs,” Littler said.

“I played my best darts after the break. I came out and wanted to win it.

“It was two legs in I needed the toilet. I just wanted to go into the break with a lead but we went in 5-5.”

Asked if the key to throwing nine-darters was to go the toilet, he added: “Yeah, if anyone wants to know!

“When the last dart went in I just thought to myself don’t do anything stupid, don’t let all your energy out so I give it a little come on. I still had five legs to win."

“One hundred per cent it is the best night of my life,” he added. “The Worlds was weird, I wasn’t disappointed and crying like I was tonight.

“I am just looking forward to all of what is to come.

“I am going to New York on Monday, but before that I am watching United in the FA Cup.”

Luke Littler is congratulated by runner up Luke Humphries. Credit: PA images

Asked how it felt to be the youngest ever PDC major champion, he replied: “Am I? It’s just another achievement.”

It was a fitting final between the two best players in the world as an enduring rivalry continued.

Humphries may have won the biggest battle at Ally Pally but Littler has an 8-2 winning record overall.

