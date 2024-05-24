Manchester City parade to cause road closures throughout centre
While it's still all to play for in the all-Manchester FA Cup derby on Saturday 25 May, Manchester City have already planned their victory parade for the very next day.
Regardless of the outcome, an open-top bus will be paraded through Manchesters city centre to celebrate the club's record-breaking fourth Premier League victory in a row.
Players will travel on the bus as it makes its way from the National Football Museum along the length of Deansgate, with the parade due to start 7:30pm and expect to end around 9pm on Sunday 26 May.
Just a few hours beforehand, the Great Manchester Run will see thousands of runners take to the city centre streets, with Deansgate also acting as the finish line.
Both events mean Manchester is expected to be very busy, and a series of road closures have been put in place to ensure both events run smoothly.
Fans planning to attend have therefore been asked to rely on public transport, and organisers are asking they travel light and do bring glass bottles to the parade.
The additional road closures necessary to facilitate the Manchester City parade are as follows:
Cateaton Street from Deansgate to the end - 8am to 10pm
Victoria Street from Deansgate to Cathedral Approach - 8am to 10pm
Victoria Bridge Street from Chapel Street to Deansgate - 3pm to 10pm
Market Street from Cross Street to Exchange Street - 3pm to 11pm
St Mary's Gate from Exchange Street to Deansgate - 3pm to 11pm
St Ann's Street from Cross Street to Deansgate - 3pm to 11pm
St Mary's Street from Deansgate to Southgate - 3pm to 11pm
South King Street from St James Square to Deansgate - 3pm to 11pm
St James Place from John Dalton Street to South King Street - 3pm to 11pm
Deansgate from Victoria Street to John Dalton Street - 3pm to 11.59pm
Princess Street from John Dalton Street to Portland Street - 4pm to 11pm
Oxford Road from Lower Mosley Street to Deansgate - 4pm to 11pm
Oxford Street from Portland Street to Whitworth Street - 4pm to 11pm
John Dalton Street from St James Square to Deansgate - 5pm to 11pm
Bridge Street from King Street West to Deansgate - 5pm to 11pm
Withy Grove from Danzic Street to Corporation Street - 5pm to 9pm
Corporation Street from Withy Grove to Todd Street to Lower Byrom Street - 5pm to 9pm
Peter Street from Deansgate to Watson Street - 5pm to 11pm
Peter Street from Watson Street to Lower Mosley Street - 5pm to 11pm Eastbound Carriage ONLY
Liverpool Road from Duke Street to Deansgate - 5pm to 11.59pm
Great Bridgewater Street from Watson Street to Deansgate - 5pm to 11.59pm
Quay Street from Bryron Street to Deansgate - 5pm to 11.59pm
Stone Street from Junction with Liverpool Road - 5pm to 11.59pm
Barton Street from Bridgewater Street to Liverpool Street - 5pm to 11.59pm
Southern Street from Bridgewater Street to Liverpool Street - 5pm to 11.59pm
Trafford Street from Century Street to Deansgate - 5pm to 11.59pm
Bootle Street from Jerusalem Place to Deansgate - 5pm to 11pm
Quay Street from Deansgate to the End - 5pm to 11pm
Jackson Road from Deansgate to Southmill - 5pm to 11pm
Lloyd Street from Deansgate to Southmill - 5pm to 11pm - One way reversed to allow parked vehicles out via Central Street and Mount Street
Central Street - 5pm to 11pm - Closed westbound only to prevent vehicles access to Southmill
Tonman Street from Deansgate to Porchfield Street - 5pm to 11.59pm
Camp Street from Deansgate to Longworth Street - 5pm to 11.59pm
St John's Street from Deansgate to Longworth Street - 5pm to 11.59pm
Hardman Street from Deansgate to Loveose Way - 5pm to 11pm
Atkinson Street from Deansgate to Little Quay Street - 5pm to 11pm
Wood Street from Deansgate to Brazennose Street - 5pm to 11pm
Little Quay Street from Quay Street to Atkinson Street - 5pm to 11pm
