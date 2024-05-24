Manchester City parade to cause road closures throughout centre

Friday 24 May 2024 at 3:55pm

While it's still all to play for in the all-Manchester FA Cup derby on Saturday 25 May, Manchester City have already planned their victory parade for the very next day.

Regardless of the outcome, an open-top bus will be paraded through Manchesters city centre to celebrate the club's record-breaking fourth Premier League victory in a row.

Players will travel on the bus as it makes its way from the National Football Museum along the length of Deansgate, with the parade due to start 7:30pm and expect to end around 9pm on Sunday 26 May.

Just a few hours beforehand, the Great Manchester Run will see thousands of runners take to the city centre streets, with Deansgate also acting as the finish line.

Both events mean Manchester is expected to be very busy, and a series of road closures have been put in place to ensure both events run smoothly.

Fans planning to attend have therefore been asked to rely on public transport, and organisers are asking they travel light and do bring glass bottles to the parade.

The additional road closures necessary to facilitate the Manchester City parade are as follows:

Cateaton Street from Deansgate to the end - 8am to 10pm

Victoria Street from Deansgate to Cathedral Approach - 8am to 10pm

Victoria Bridge Street from Chapel Street to Deansgate - 3pm to 10pm

Market Street from Cross Street to Exchange Street - 3pm to 11pm

St Mary's Gate from Exchange Street to Deansgate - 3pm to 11pm

St Ann's Street from Cross Street to Deansgate - 3pm to 11pm

St Mary's Street from Deansgate to Southgate - 3pm to 11pm

South King Street from St James Square to Deansgate - 3pm to 11pm

St James Place from John Dalton Street to South King Street - 3pm to 11pm

Deansgate from Victoria Street to John Dalton Street - 3pm to 11.59pm

Princess Street from John Dalton Street to Portland Street - 4pm to 11pm

Oxford Road from Lower Mosley Street to Deansgate - 4pm to 11pm

Oxford Street from Portland Street to Whitworth Street - 4pm to 11pm

John Dalton Street from St James Square to Deansgate - 5pm to 11pm

Bridge Street from King Street West to Deansgate - 5pm to 11pm

Withy Grove from Danzic Street to Corporation Street - 5pm to 9pm

Corporation Street from Withy Grove to Todd Street to Lower Byrom Street - 5pm to 9pm

Peter Street from Deansgate to Watson Street - 5pm to 11pm

Peter Street from Watson Street to Lower Mosley Street - 5pm to 11pm Eastbound Carriage ONLY

Liverpool Road from Duke Street to Deansgate - 5pm to 11.59pm

Great Bridgewater Street from Watson Street to Deansgate - 5pm to 11.59pm

Quay Street from Bryron Street to Deansgate - 5pm to 11.59pm

Stone Street from Junction with Liverpool Road - 5pm to 11.59pm

Barton Street from Bridgewater Street to Liverpool Street - 5pm to 11.59pm

Southern Street from Bridgewater Street to Liverpool Street - 5pm to 11.59pm

Trafford Street from Century Street to Deansgate - 5pm to 11.59pm

Bootle Street from Jerusalem Place to Deansgate - 5pm to 11pm

Quay Street from Deansgate to the End - 5pm to 11pm

Jackson Road from Deansgate to Southmill - 5pm to 11pm

Lloyd Street from Deansgate to Southmill - 5pm to 11pm - One way reversed to allow parked vehicles out via Central Street and Mount Street

Central Street - 5pm to 11pm - Closed westbound only to prevent vehicles access to Southmill

Tonman Street from Deansgate to Porchfield Street - 5pm to 11.59pm

Camp Street from Deansgate to Longworth Street - 5pm to 11.59pm

St John's Street from Deansgate to Longworth Street - 5pm to 11.59pm

Hardman Street from Deansgate to Loveose Way - 5pm to 11pm

Atkinson Street from Deansgate to Little Quay Street - 5pm to 11pm

Wood Street from Deansgate to Brazennose Street - 5pm to 11pm

Little Quay Street from Quay Street to Atkinson Street - 5pm to 11pm

