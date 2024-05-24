New Liverpool boss Arne Slot arrives in Liverpool and is spotted dining at local restaurant
Arne Slot has arrived in Merseyside ahead of taking up the mantle as new Liverpool FC head coach and has been sampling one of the region's top restaurants. The 45-year-old has been confirmed as the Reds' new boss and will take over from Jurgen Klopp on 1st June.
The Dutchman has arrived in the region and pictured enjoying a meal at Moor Hall Restaurant in Aughton, near Ormskirk last night.
The Michelin-starred fine dining establishment in West Lancashire is run by celebrated chef Mark Birchall, who shared a snap alongside Slot on its Instagram page.
He posted: "It was great to welcome Arne Slot to Moor Hall Restaurant yesterday."
Is the Lancashire village of Aughton becoming the food capital of the UK?
Arne Slot: Who is Liverpool's new manager?
'Change is good': Jurgen Klopp asks Liverpool fans to embrace future under Arne Slot
Slot has joined the Reds after a successful stint in charge of Feyenoord. His arrival was officially confirmed on Monday in an announcement issued by the club.
It said: "Liverpool Football Club can announce Arne Slot has agreed a deal to become the club’s new head coach, formally taking up the position on June 1, 2024, subject to a work permit."The statement added: "He will now soon become the first head coach of Liverpool FC from the Netherlands – with his first pre-season in charge of the squad set to get under way in July."