Arne Slot has arrived in Merseyside ahead of taking up the mantle as new Liverpool FC head coach and has been sampling one of the region's top restaurants. The 45-year-old has been confirmed as the Reds' new boss and will take over from Jurgen Klopp on 1st June.

The Dutchman has arrived in the region and pictured enjoying a meal at Moor Hall Restaurant in Aughton, near Ormskirk last night.

The Michelin-starred fine dining establishment in West Lancashire is run by celebrated chef Mark Birchall, who shared a snap alongside Slot on its Instagram page.

He posted: "It was great to welcome Arne Slot to Moor Hall Restaurant yesterday."

Moor Hall in Aughton holds two Michelin Stars Credit: Granada Reports

Slot has joined the Reds after a successful stint in charge of Feyenoord. His arrival was officially confirmed on Monday in an announcement issued by the club.

It said: "Liverpool Football Club can announce Arne Slot has agreed a deal to become the club’s new head coach, formally taking up the position on June 1, 2024, subject to a work permit."The statement added: "He will now soon become the first head coach of Liverpool FC from the Netherlands – with his first pre-season in charge of the squad set to get under way in July."