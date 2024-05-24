A blue plaque celebrating the life and achievements of Beatles star George Harrison has been unveiled at his birthplace in Liverpool.

The plaque at 12 Arnold Grove in Wavertree was officially revealed by his widow Olivia Harrison on 24th May.

One of the city’s most famous sons, George Harrison’s life and career had a huge influence on global culture through music, film and humanitarian work.

Known as the ‘quiet Beatle’, he was their lead guitarist and a talented songwriter.

Harrison, who died in November 2001 at the age of 58, was born on 25 February 1943 at the terraced house and lived there until he was nearly seven years old.

Olivia Harrison reveals the plaque Credit: PA

George later wrote of the house in his memoir, I Me Mine, comparing it to being "just like ‘Coronation Street’: no garden, door straight on to the street … It was OK that house, very pleasant being little and it was always sunny in summer."

The family had strong connections to Wavertree. George’s parents were born and grew up in the area and his maternal grandparents lived in the adjacent road, Albert Grove.

His wife, film producer and author Olivia Harrison, says the street helped to shape the man he was to become: "So much of who George was came from being born and spending his earliest years at 12 Arnold Grove, undeniably a part of who George was.

"He left a footprint on this world, on this country, in this city and on this street.”

She added: “This blue plaque recognition of George’s birthplace is a source of family pride for all the Harrisons, and something that none of us, mainly George, would ever have anticipated."

Asked how she feels George would have reacted to the plaque, Olivia said: “He would probably be more nervous for the people who live inside.”

She explained that George was “always concerned about everybody else” and would have been hoping that visitors coming to view the plaque would not “bug” the current residents.

Illustration of 12 Arnold Grove Credit: Roy Williams / G.H Estate Ltd / Harrison Family

Commemorative blue plaques began in London in the 1860s and have been run by English Heritage since 1986.

Initially limited to the capital, official blue plaques are now expanding nationwide by inviting members of the public to submit nominations until 19 July.

The scheme run by Historic England, on behalf of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), is designed to highlight the stories of inspirational people.

Duncan Wilson, Chief Executive, Historic England said: "For many years, local residents and fans have longed for a blue plaque marking the place where George Harrison’s exceptional life story began.

"I am thrilled that we can make that a reality and we are now inviting people across England to submit their own nominations for the person they would most like to see recognised in this way."

George Harrison (far right), pictured with bandmates Paul McCartney, John Lennon and Ringo Starr Credit: PA

The youngest member of The Beatles, Harrison was just 17 when the band embarked on their trip to Hamburg in 1960. Though his songwriting was overshadowed by John Lennon and Sir Paul McCartney’s work, he contributed with Here Comes The Sun, While My Guitar Gently Weeps and Something.

Following the Beatles’ trip to India in 1966, he was greatly influenced by eastern music and philosophy, and he also wrote the Beatles songs Within You Without You and Only A Northern Song.

He went on to achieve success as a solo artist and was the first Beatle to score a number one single in the UK music charts after the band split up.

Harrison was also involved in major film productions including Monty Python’s Life of Brian.

Olivia Harrison outside 12 Arnold Grove Credit: PA

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said: “Throughout his incredible life, George would often come home to Liverpool to re-live the memories that shaped his childhood.

"His career might have taken him around the world – but he never lost his love for this city.

“He was also a deeply spiritual man who used his platform to spread a message of peace and acceptance, which are values that Scousers are renowned for.

It is for that reason that George will always be regarded as one of Liverpool’s greatest sons and it is wonderful to see a permanent tribute to his life in the community that helped to raise him.”

Harrison's charitable work included the Concert for Bangladesh in 1971.

In 1988 he formed the supergroup the Traveling Wilburys with Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, Tom Petty and Jeff Lynne.

Previous plaques have been placed for John Lennon at 34 Montagu Square, Marylebone, London, and 251 Menlove Avenue, Liverpool.