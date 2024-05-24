Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports presenter Gamal Fahnbulleh sits down with former City Captain Steph Houghton as she reflects on an incredible career and ahead of the big game

Former Manchester City defender and England captain Steph Houghton has said she's excited for what is next after recently announcing her retirement from football.

Reflecting on a glittering 22-year career, City's record appearance holder told ITV Granada Reports that she will miss football 'massively' but 'knew this time to retire was the right time' for her.

Speaking ahead of the men's FA Cup final at Wembley, she said some of her favourite memories will be of lifting the FA Cup at the 'historic' stadium.

"That stadium is unbelievable", she told Gamal Fahnbulleh.

Houghton won the Womens' FA Cup three times for Manchester City and won eight trophies for the club.

She also earned 121 caps for England.

But she said Manchester City meant 'everything' to her.

"I don't think you realise until you are a part of the club, what it does for you as a person.

"It means everything and hopefully in the next couple of years I can still be a part of that in some shape or form."

Speaking ahead of the men's FA Cup final, Houghton said she would be backing Pep Guardiola's team to win.

"They're our mates" she said, "It's not just men and women's football, we're all one team, and all trying to fight together and achieve the same things."

She said Pep Guardiola had been 'really helpful' to her through her career.

"You hang on every single word he says", she told ITV Granada Reports.

