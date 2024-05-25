A man has been jailed after stealing more than £4,200 worth of fuel from petrol stations.

Jonathon Lawrence, 24, made off without paying from forecourts in Lancashire, Cheshire, West Yorkshire, and North Wales.

He sometimes used vans which were specially adapted for theft, with fuel tanks and containers fitted in the back.

Lancashire Police launched an investigation into the fuel thefts from forecourts in Preston, Blackpool and Nelson in October, November, and December last year.

Lawrence, of Feltwood Walk, Liverpool, was arrested in Preston in January this year.

He pleaded guilty to making off without payment, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

Jonathon Lawrence used specially adapted vans to steal the fuel Credit: Lancashire Police

At Preston Crown Court, Lawrence was jailed for 28 months and banned from driving for 36 months.

PC Sasha Smith-Hooke of Preston Police, said: “Lawrence was prolific in making off from forecourts without paying for fuel in a number of locations.

“These offences involved several thousand pounds of petrol and diesel, with Lawrence deliberately targeting petrol stations and on occasions using specially adapted vehicles.

“I hope that the prison sentence given to Lawrence sends out a message that offences of this nature will not be tolerated.”