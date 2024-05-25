The family of an "energetic, funny, loving" teenager who died after being hit by a car have paid tribute.

Ethan Allen, 15, was hit by a black Seat Ibiza on Rochdale Road on Oldham at around 8:10pm on Tuesday 21 May.

Ethan was taken to hospital where he remained in critical condition before passing away two days later on 23 May 2024.

The driver of the vehicle, a 38-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and driving under the influence of drugs.

He has since been released on bail.

Paying tribute to Ethan, his family said: “Ethan was a very energetic funny loving young boy who always made time for others. He was always smiling. He had a great love of the sport basketball and played for Oldham State Warriors and more recently Royton Mavericks.

“Ethan also recently became a basketball referee which he was proud to do. He attended as a pupil at the Oasis Academy Oldham where he was popular with friends and peers.

“He is truly missed by his parents, Gillian and Gordon, sister Abbie, Grandmother Eunice, his stepfather, and stepbrothers. We thank people for their continued support and condolences.

“Ethan's legacy will continue to shine through in life with the donation of his organs to save another life. We are truly proud of him as much in life as in death. May he rest in peace, and we ask to grieve in private”.

The sport for all centre in Oldham, where Ethan played and coached, said: "In light of this immense loss, we will be observing a minute of silence before each game on Saturday as a gesture of respect and remembrance. We kindly ask all teams to gather on the court prior to their fixtures for this solemn moment.

"Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of our departed comrade during this challenging time. Your pain is shared, and our collective support is unwavering. Let us come together in unity and compassion to honor the legacy of Ethan."

Greater Manchester Police's serious collision investigators are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

They are also keen to speak to anyone who may have any footage, including dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area in the moments leading up to the collision.

