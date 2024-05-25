Man Utd claim shock victory over Man City in FA Cup final

Manchester United have delivered a shock FA Cup final win against rivals Manchester City.

It ends a poor season on a huge high for United, as Erik ten Hag ignored intense speculation about his future.

The build-up to the second successive all-Manchester showpiece was dominated by the Dutchman’s future after a report on Friday claimed he would be sacked regardless of the outcome at Wembley.

But United impressively parked talk that Saturday could be Ten Hag’s last match as teenage stars Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo struck, with the side digging deep to triumph 2-1 after substitute Jeremy Doku’s late effort.

It is the Red Devils boss’ second piece of silverware in as many seasons, but time will tell whether the trophy and Europa League qualification satisfies ambitious Ineos after limping home eighth in the league.

Manchester United's manager Erik ten Hag celebrating the win. Credit: PA

Sir Jim Ratcliffe was joined by Joel Glazer and Avram Glazer at Wembley, where United’s co-owners could not fail to have been impressed by Ten Hag’s game plan and his side’s output.

Most predicted City would become the first English side to win back-to-back domestic doubles fresh from sealing an unprecedented fourth straight top-flight title, but there appeared to be a hangover.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after the Emirates FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium. Credit: PA

United, by contrast, were well-drilled and determined from the outset, with Garnacho capitalising on a defensive error to put Ten Hag’s side into a shock lead on the half-hour mark.

Mainoo coolly extended their advantage at the end of a fine team move before half-time, which City responded to strongly as Erling Haaland hit the bar during a period of pressure.

There was late tension as the otherwise impressive Andre Onana let in a late Doku strike but the Red Devils were not to be denied as they ended a poor, injury-hit campaign with a win for Ten Hag, who will be hoping to avoid being sacked after winning the FA Cup like Louis van Gaal was in 2016.

