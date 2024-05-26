A driver led police on a high-speed chase before getting stuck in a subway.

Officers spotted the VW Golf, understood to be stolen from the Bolton area, in Huyton in the early hours of Sunday 26 May.

The driver failed to stop for police and a high-speed chase ensued.

In the process of the chase, the driver of the VW Golf crashed into two cars.

The pursuit only ended when the car was driven into a subway and had "nowhere left to go".

Pictures shared by Merseyside Police's road policing unit on X showed officers and detectives surrounding the car stuck inside the subway.

The car was unable to get out due to a set of stairs at the end of the underpass.

A spokesperson for the force said: "This VW Golf was stolen in Bolton and failed to stop for patrols in Huyton, colliding with two members of the public’s vehicles in the process.

"The pursuit ended when the vehicle entered a subway (yes a subway) and had nowhere left to go."