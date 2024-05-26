Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Sports Correspondent David Chisnall went down to the parade to talk to fans.

Manchester City are celebrating a record-breaking fourth win in a row in the Premier League with a parade through Manchester city centre.

Players are travelling on the bus as it makes its way from the National Football Museum along the length of Deansgate, with the parade due to start 7:30pm and expect to end around 9pm on Sunday 26 May.

Just a few hours beforehand, the Great Manchester Run saw thousands of runners take to the city centre streets, with Deansgate also acting as the finish line.

Both events lead to a busy day in Manchester, and a series of road closures have been put in place to ensure both events run smoothly.

Fans planning to attend have therefore been asked to rely on public transport, and organisers are asking they travel light and do bring glass bottles to the parade.

One trophy that will be missing from the open-top bus is the FA Cup, after City lost 2-1 to Manchester United at Wembley on Saturday.

However, supporters of the sky blues have refused to let that - or the rain - dampen their spirits.

One fan said: "We’re disappointed about yesterday but it’s one of them. We’ve still made history"

While another added: "It doesn't matter, because next year we will take it back!"

