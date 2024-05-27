Man dies after collapsing at Great Manchester Run

A man has tragically died after collapsing during the Great Manchester Run.The 40-year-old runner collapsed while taking part in the half marathon on Sunday 26 May 2024.

Event organisers said he was given medical treatment but died later in hospital.No further details on the man have been released at this stage.

In a statement, The Great Run Company said: :It is with deep sadness that The Great Run Company confirms the death of a participant in the Great Manchester Run on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

"A 40-year-old man collapsed during the event, received immediate medical treatment,and later died in hospital. His next of kin have been informed.

"The entire team involved in organising the Great Manchester Run extends their heartfeltcondolences to the participant's family and friends.

"In respecting the privacy of the family, no further details will be released. The cause ofdeath will be determined in due course, pending medical examination."Tens of thousands of runners took part in the AJ Bell Great Manchester Run, which included one of Europe's biggest 10km races as well as a half marathon and the wheelchair event.

Thousands lined the streets to cheer on those taking part.A number of high-profile faces also took part in the race - including TV stars Daniel Jillings, Danny Miller and Elle Mulvaney, alongside mayor Andy Burnham and council leader Bev Craig.The event was held before the Manchester City victory parade, which also took place in the city centre.