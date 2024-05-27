A man was seriously injured on a residential street after gun shots were fired at a house.

Greater Manchester Police said the shots were fired at a property in Salford.A cordon was first put in place on Aspinall Crescent, a street near to the Wharton Playing Fields, Little Hulton, at around 9.30pm on Sunday 26 May following the 'suspected firearms discharge'.Police and paramedics arrived at the scene and a man was taken to hospital from the street with serious injuries.No further updates have been provided on his condition at this stage.

Police said there was 'no wider threat to the public' though patrols have been stepped up in the local area.

Police have stepped up patrols in the area. Credit: MEN

An investigation into the shooting is now underway.

A crime scene tape remains in place across a stretch of the street on Monday 27 May.A number of officers are stationed on the scene within the cordon. At least three police cars remain on the scene.In a statement issued last night, a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "At around 9.30pm today (26 May), officers received reports of a suspected firearms discharge at a property on Aspinall Crescent, Salford.

"Emergency services attended and a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries."There is not believed to be a wider threat to the public. Officers are currently at the scene and enquiries are ongoing."Extra patrols will be in the area for reassurance while the scene is still active, and over the coming days."The force has been contacted for a further update.