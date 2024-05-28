A former surgeon has been charged with sexual assault as part of an investigation into allegations at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Amal Bose, aged 54, of Thurnham near Lancaster, has been charged with 14 counts of Sexual Assault relating to six female victims.

The hospital reported a number of allegations of sexual assault on employees at the Trust on 14 March 2023.

The alleged offences involving members of staff at Blackpool Victoria Hospital took place between 2017 and 2022.

Mr Bose was charged on 24 May 2024 and has been bailed to appear at Lancaster Magistrates' Court on 7 June 2024.