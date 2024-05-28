Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has announced he is taking a break from social media in a bid to reset mentally after what he called a "challenging season."

The 26-year-old England forward has missed out on selection for Gareth Southgate’s training squad for Euro 2024 and said he will now look to make the most of his summer of rest.

And as he announced his decision to step away from his social media accounts for a few weeks, Rashford – who last month said “enough is enough” after receiving online abuse – responded again to his critics.

Rashford announces his 'reset' on X Credit: X

He wrote on X: "It’s time to come off socials for a few weeks. I plan to rest and reset mentally after a challenging season individually and collectively.

"Thanks to the fans that stood by me through a difficult period. To the ones that didn’t, just remember at United, we always stick together."

Rashford made one major contribution to United's 2-1 FA Cup final win over Manchester City, with a long cross-field pass in the build-up to midfielder Kobbie Mainoo's decisive second goal. But he was substituted after 74 minutes.