A family have been left devastated after a fire tore through their home and killed their three dogs.

Emergency services were called to Henley Avenue in Cleveleys, Blackpool, on 24 May 2024. Mark and Janet Sanderson, along with their children Harry, 26, and Charlie, 25, were on their way to the cinema as the fire destroyed their house.

Their 10-year-old dachshund, seven-year-old Terrier and 12-month-old Jack Russell all passed away from the fire. They were buried once the fire was put out at 1am.

Mark and Janet Sanderson are staying with their son George while they figure out their next steps. Credit: MEN Media

George says he was in disbelief when he received the phone call. He said: "I got a phone call on Friday evening to say that my parent's house was on fire.

"It was a bit of disbelief really... we could see the fire across the bridge in Stalmine. Well we could see the smoke anyway and then obviously when we got up Amounderness Way you could just see a plume of smoke in the air."

As the Sanderson family arrived, the three family dogs were brought outside to be resuscitated.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help raise money for the family. Credit: MEN Media

"A couple of moments later, my parents turned up and witnessed all of that but there wasn't much we could do," George added.

"The fire brigade were fantastic, unbelievable. They didn't leave the dogs, they tried everything they could with them.

"They stayed with us until the early hours of the morning really, helping us do what we needed to do. It's just devastating what can happen within half an hour - they left the house at quarter past eight and by quarter to nine the whole house was ablaze."

The family suspect that it was a candle left on in the dining room which then caused the fire.

George said: "The house was filled with all sorts of memories and sentimental items. It was just a perfect situation for a fire to spread and jump from room to room."The icing on the cake, which was the really unfortunate bit, was that the house and their possessions weren't insured. This is the real devastating part."Don't get me wrong, the dogs are devastating, I mean that's heartbreaking. But to be in a position where they might have to rebuild this, with their own money, as much as they've got put to one side and whatever help of your community, well."They're in their 60s now. It's nothing something that you want to be doing when you're 60-years-old, rebuilding your life."

There was minimal damage in front-room from the fire but the amount of smoke damage was "unbelievable" leaving the home uninhabitable. Mark and Janet Sanderson are staying with George as they figure out their next steps. "It's a tragic event you hear about, but you never see yourself or your family be involved in something like that," George said.

"It is what it is, as much as it breaks everyone's hearts, there's nothing we can do to change the situation. We've just got to all work together to rebuild what was there."

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help raise money for the family.

