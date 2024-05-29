A father and son are missing after a hillwalking trip in the Scottish Highlands.

Tom Parry, 49, and 12-year-old Richie, who are from Cheshire, were due to return home on Wednesday, 29 May, after visiting Glen Nevis and Glencoe.

But Police Scotland confirmed their car was found in the Three Sisters car park in Glencoe, where they set off from the day before.

Officers are appealing for help in tracing to father and son.

The pair went missing while visiting Glen Nevis and Glen Coe in the Scottish Highlands. Credit: PA Images

Tom is described as around 5ft 10ins in height and of medium build with brown and grey curly hair. He may be wearing a black and orange jacket.

Richie, who is 12, is described as around 5ft tall and of slim build with light-brown hair. He could be wearing a bright orange jacket.

Inspector Craig Johnstone said: “Tom and Richie have not returned home as planned and extensive searches and enquiries are ongoing in the Glencoe area to locate them as soon as possible.

“I urge anyone who believes they may have seen or spoken to them to get in touch urgently.

“Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 0960 of 29th May.”