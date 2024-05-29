Police investigating the murder of Stuart Everett, whose remains were found scattered across Salford and Greater Manchester, have begun a new search.

The remains of Stuart Everett, 67, were found scattered around areas of Salford and Greater Manchester since April.

Police have now confirmed that they have made 'significant recoveries' at Boggart Hole Clough, and have now ended their search there. They have now opened another scene in Parr Fold Park in Worsley, Salford.

Greater Manchester Police have been investigating crime scenes across different areas of the city.

A timeline of the how the incident unfolded has been pieced together through CCTV trawls and speaking to members of the public.

Two men, Michal Jaroslaw Polchowski, 68, and Marcin Majerkiewicz, 42, both of Worsley Road, Winton, have been charged with Mr Everett's murder.

Lewis Hughes, Detective Superintendent of GMP’s Serious Crime Division and Senior Investigating Officer, said: “We have worked our way through a number of scenes, and this continues to be a big piece of work for us and the scale of this is unprecedented as we push forward with our investigation.

“Today, although we have closed our scene at Boggart Hole Clough, we will be opening another scene at Parr Fold Park in Worsley.

"This is also a well-used public space in Salford and we understand the disruption this may cause to those who live in the nearby area but we need to do this.

“We are working as efficiently as we can, but we need to search as thoroughly as possible for Stuart’s family so they can have the answers they need to process his death.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience and also their gratitude, as we have had a number of members of the public thanking officers for their work whilst we completed our searches at Boggart Hole Clough.

"We know that this is a public space that we had to close for a number of days but ultimately our searches are providing us with more evidence that we need to progress our investigation.”