Police investigating the death of a man in Kirkby are trying to work out whether he suffered a medical episode, was hit by a car or was the victim of an assault.

The man was found with serious injuries at the junction of East Lancashire Road and Moorgate Road South in Kirkby on Tuesday afternoon.

The 51-year-old was taken to hospital where he died later.

A Home Office postmortem is due to take place today to establish the cause of his death.

Police say his family have been notified and are being supported by specially trained officers.

An investigation into his death is ongoing, but police are not yet clear how he received his injuries.

In a statement, Merseyside Police said: "We are continuing to appeal for witnesses, and for any CCTV and dash camera footage which may have captured the incident or the male pedestrian, who was wearing blue jeans and a light-coloured top, walking along Moorgate Road.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call our Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email SCIU@merseyside.police. uk, or DM @MerPolCC on Twitter quoting reference 24000479354.