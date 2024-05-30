Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment police arrest Nicholas Moxham, found guilty of rape and enslaving women into prostitution

A predatory sex offender, described by police as 'depraved', has been convicted of a string of "abhorrent" offences against women.

Nicholas Moxham's crimes include six counts of rape, as well as controlling prostitution, slavery and sexual assault, many of which took place in his home where he set up secret cameras to watch his victims.

The 52-year-old, from Briarfield Road, Heaton Chapel, was also found guilty of 13 counts of voyeurism following a trial lasting five weeks at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.

Moxham filmed the women he'd made slaves using hidden cameras in pens Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Moxham first came to the attention of the police in June and July 2020 when witnesses reported seeing someone called ‘Nick’ in the company of sex workers and often loitering near homeless shelters.

Over time, he recruited six women as sex workers, arranging for clients to visit his home and an address in Longsight, Manchester.

Many of these encounters were covertly filmed by Moxham using specialist equipment including secret cameras hidden in pens.

On several occasions, videos showed Moxham raping or sexually assaulting women, sometimes whilst they were unconscious.

During a warrant at his home on 17 August 2021, officers found a woman, described as ‘pale and malnourished’, under a duvet on his living room floor.

Immediate safeguarding measures were put in place to protect her, and the investigation advanced to identify other victims.

Police raided Moxham's home and found a malnourished woman and the hidden cameras Credit: Greater Manchester Police

During this raid, officers recovered computer hard drives, storage devices and spyhole cameras, despite Moxham’s attempt to dispose of the evidence by throwing a hard drive out of his bedroom window as police entered his house.

Detective Sergeant Lee Attenborough, of Stockport CID, said: “This is one of the most horrific and upsetting cases my team has ever had to deal with.

“Moxham is a controlling and predatory sex offender who thought he was untouchable, denying his horrendous crimes right to the very end, forcing his victims to go through the ordeal of a trial.

"He showed absolutely no regard for any of his victims, some of whom won’t even know they were targeted due to the calculated and covert methods he used to take advantage.

“His offending was well-planned and continued whilst he was under investigation, even boasting to one of his victims that he was too clever for police.

"His victims have been extremely brave, and I can only commend them for coming forward to give evidence against Moxham. "