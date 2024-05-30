Harry Styles fans can now sign up for guided tours around the village where he grew up, including the site where he had his first kiss and the bakery where he once worked.

The not-for-profit Holmes Chapel Partnership has recruited a group of superfans to lead the tours, which will take place through summer.

The first wave of tickets were released on Thursday, 30 May, with just 1,000 up for grabs.

It is described as a "pilgrimage experience" that takes fans on a country walk through the picturesque landscapes of Holmes Chapel, where the former One Direction star spent his early years.

As a tour participant, fans will receive a unique walking route map

Organisers hope the tours will improve safety in the area and avoid the small parish from becoming overwhelmed by foot traffic.

More than 5,000 fans visited the village 2023, close to the village's population of 6,700.

It is described as more than just a walk, but an an "intimate glimpse into the world of Harry Styles."

Where does the trail go?

The route takes fans to four landmarks around Holmes Chapel:

Hermitage Bridge

Twemlow Viaduct

Harry's old employer Mandeville's bakery

Harry's favourite restaurant Fortune City

Fans can visit the bakery where Harry Styles once worked. Credit: MEN Media

From the bakery where he worked to the local haunts that inspired his music, this tour promises a magical journey through the heart of Holmes Chapel.

Running on Saturday mornings from 8 June and weekdays from July-September, the tours will last around 2.5-3hrs and include safe walking routes through Holmes Chapel.

Tickets are priced at £20 per person with a maximum of 16 people per tour.

